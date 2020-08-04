Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,533 shares of company stock worth $183,114. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

