Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $173.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.