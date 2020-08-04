Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

