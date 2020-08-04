Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.63.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

