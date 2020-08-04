Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 866.8% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

