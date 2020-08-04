Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

