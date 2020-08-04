Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

