Signaturefd LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.57.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.35. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

