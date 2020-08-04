Signaturefd LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 292.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,952 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.