Signaturefd LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

