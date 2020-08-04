Signaturefd LLC Has $510,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $645.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,894,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,582 shares of company stock valued at $122,348,282 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

