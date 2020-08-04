Signaturefd LLC Has $508,000 Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NYSE PRU opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

