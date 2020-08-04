Signaturefd LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.