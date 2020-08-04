Signaturefd LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 45.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,863,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Synopsys by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

