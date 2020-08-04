Signaturefd LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after buying an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 539.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 518,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 437,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,031,000 after buying an additional 1,379,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.46, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.