Signaturefd LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after buying an additional 1,831,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of MS opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.