Signaturefd LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 53.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.40) EPS. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.