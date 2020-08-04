Signaturefd LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

