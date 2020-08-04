Signaturefd LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

