Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $381.41 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.