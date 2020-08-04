Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

TRP opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

