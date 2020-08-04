Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ciena by 167.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ciena by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 82.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,860. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

