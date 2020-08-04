Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

