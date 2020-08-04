Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

