Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

NYSE:MMC opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

