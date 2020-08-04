Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 240,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 5,153.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 357.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

