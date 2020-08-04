Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $490,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 795,238 shares of company stock worth $174,536,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $268.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,493.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

