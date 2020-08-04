Signaturefd LLC Buys 692 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,439,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

