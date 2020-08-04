Signaturefd LLC Buys 18,898 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 583.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 218.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,083 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 704.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $511,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

