Signaturefd LLC Buys 17,155 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,003,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 760,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 382,369 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 84,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.