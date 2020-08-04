Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Microelectronics by 136.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

