Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,670,000 after buying an additional 137,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after buying an additional 217,224 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,496,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $435.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.78. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $441.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.