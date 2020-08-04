Signaturefd LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

