Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,210 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 58.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.