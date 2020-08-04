Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 115.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

