SI-Bone’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $486.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $804,671 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SI-Bone by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SI-Bone by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at about $16,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

