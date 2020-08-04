Short Interest in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Drops By 13.9%

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,200 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 877,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 128,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $751,970.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,720. Company insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.80. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

