Short Interest in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rises By 6.7%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,060,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 216,603 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.