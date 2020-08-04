Short Interest in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Drops By 10.5%

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock worth $4,568,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. Verisign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.01.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.