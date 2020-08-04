Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Grows By 5.7%

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.
URGN opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.08.
Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.
URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.
Urogen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
