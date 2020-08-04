Short Interest in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Decreases By 9.4%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 17,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,471,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

