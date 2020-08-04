Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Drops By 7.1%

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,879 shares of company stock worth $141,183 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $202.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

