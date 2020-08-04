Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Grows By 5.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $18,431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in TTM Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in TTM Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

