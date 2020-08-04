Short Interest in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Decreases By 7.6%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SFBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

