Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Decreases By 7.5%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 43,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.54 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

