Short Interest in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Declines By 7.6%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

