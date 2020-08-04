Short Interest in Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rises By 6.2%

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

