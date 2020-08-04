Senior (LON:SNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Senior (LON:SNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

SNR opened at GBX 44.30 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. Senior has a one year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 212.60 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.51.

Get Senior alerts:

In other Senior news, insider Celia Baxter bought 14,153 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.86 ($1.18).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.