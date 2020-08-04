Senior (LON:SNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Senior (LON:SNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.
SNR opened at GBX 44.30 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. Senior has a one year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 212.60 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.51.
In other Senior news, insider Celia Baxter bought 14,153 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
