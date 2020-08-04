Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

