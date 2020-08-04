Scotiabank Trims Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Target Price to $7.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Shares of EXCOF opened at $4.85 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.